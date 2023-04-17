Islamabad seeks extension in Rangers deployment for another 6 months

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Islamabad district administration sent a letter to the Ministry of Interior for extension of Rangers deployment another six months in capital Islamabad.

Islamabad district administration also sought 300 Rangers for the Quick Response Force (QRF).

Rangers deployment in Islamabad should be extended for another six months, district administration of Islamabad pleaded.

The decision was made to further tighten the security of Islamabad.

It is pertinent to note that 2523 Rangers personnel are already posted in Islamabad.

