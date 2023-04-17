US dollar hammers Pakistani Rupee in interbank trade amid IMF delays

The US dollar thrashed Pakistani Rupee in interbank trade on first day of the business week to settle at Rs284.71 after gaining 31 paisas against the local unit Pakistani Rupee.

On Friday, Pakistani Rupee continued its recovery path against the US Dollar in the interbank trading since country’s finance minister and IMF director general made statements that Staff Level Agreement (SLA) would be inked soon as high chances Pakistan is going to complete the IMF loan revival programme successfully.

The new price of the local unit reached Rs284.40 after gaining 50 paisas. It is interesting to note that Pakistani currency gained Rs4.12 in last three days against the USD while in open market US dollar fell by Rs6.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a news briefing in Washington on Thursday said, “My hope is that with the goodwill of everyone, with the implementation of what has been already agreed by the Pakistani authorities, we can complete our current programme successfully.”

It is pertinent to note that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, matters pertaining to ongoing political and economic situation came under discussion.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar visited Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), offered Nawafil and prayed for security of the nation.