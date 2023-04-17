Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 17th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 17th April 2023 Apr 17, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 17th April 2023 Recommended NA body decides to send elections funds issue back to parliament AI-generated image wins prestigious photography award Netflix back up after outage during ‘Love is Blind’ livestream Related Stories Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan Mild irritation to vision loss; how dust and pollution harm your eyes? How to make a samosa, roll wrapper? Most Popular WhatsApp unveils three new security features Eid ul Fitr 2023: Federal govt announces 5 holidays Pakistan’s military establishment biggest business group: UNDP