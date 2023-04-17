Unidentified men loot truck loaded with free flour bags

The police have registered a case against the suspects who looted flour bags that were to be distributed by the government for free.

The incident occurred in the Dalhor area of Kahuta on Sunday morning.

Pakistan has been hit by a severe flour crisis that has resulted in multiple deaths and widespread chaos.

The crisis began earlier this year when the country experienced a shortage of wheat due to various factors, including the diversion of wheat supplies to neighboring Afghanistan, low production due to weather conditions, and government mismanagement.

The plaintiff, truck driver Shafqat, informed the police that unidentified suspects stopped his truck and offloaded 70 flour bags of 10 kg each from the vehicle.

He said that the suspects then shipped the flour bags in their van.

The complainant said that the suspects also snatched his mobile phone.

The police have started the search for the suspects after registering the case.