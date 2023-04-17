IHC moved to strike off CJP’s authority over dam fund

An application has been filed with the Islamabad High Court to do away with the authority of the chief justice of Pakistan over the dam fund.

The application was filed on Monday on behalf of local lawyer Adnan Iqbal.

The petition pleaded for the removal of the chief justice’s name from the account title of the dam fund.

It also requested for suspending the authority of the Supreme Court registrar till the final decision on the plea.

The petition also requested that former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar should be summoned, and asked in what capacity he involved the judiciary in an unrelated task.

The amount spent on advertising the dam fund was more than that collected in it, the petitioner stated, adding Rs10 billion was collected after spending Rs13 billion on the advertising campaign.