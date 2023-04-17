AI-generated image wins prestigious photography award

There has been a recent controversy in the world of photography after an AI-generated image won a prestigious award.

The winning piece, called “The Electrician,” was part of a series titled “PSEUDOMNESIA: Fake Memories,” which aimed to replicate the style of 1940s photography.

However, the images were created using AI image generators, including “inpainting,” “outpainting,” and “prompt whispering” techniques.

The artist, Boris Eldagsen, acted as a director of the process, with the AI generators as “co-creators.”

Despite winning the Creative category at the World Photography Organization’s Sony World Photography Awards, Eldagsen declined the prize, stating that “AI is not photography.”

He argued that his submission was intended to highlight the difference between AI-generated images and photography and called for separate competitions to be created for AI-generated images.