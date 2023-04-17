Bohra food street: A culinary paradise during Ramadan

Karachi’s Bohra street is buzzing with excitement as the city’s vibrant Paper Market plays host to a sizzling street feast of delicious Bohra cuisine during the holy month of Ramadan.

The aroma of rich spices and mouth-watering dishes fills the air, as hungry visitors flock to the street to indulge in the finest culinary delights the Bohra community has to offer.

From traditional biryanis and mouth-watering kebabs to delectable desserts and refreshing drinks, there is something for everyone to savour and enjoy.

The street is transformed into a colourful and lively hub of activity, with vendors proudly displaying their expertly crafted dishes, each one more tempting than the last. The atmosphere is electric, as visitors mingle with locals, all united in their love of good food and community spirit.

One of the standout dishes on offer is the unique cuisine specifically made in Bohra households, all cooked to perfection in a traditional clay pot.

The kebabs are also a must-try, with juicy chunks of marinated meat grilled over hot coals until perfectly charred and tender.

Some of the notable dishes include malpura, a local variant of pancake, Bohra alu kachori, and sweet samosas.

For those with a sweet tooth, the street offers an array of tempting desserts, including the famous Bohra dessert, ‘Khubani ka Meetha’, made with dried apricots, sugar and a hint of cardamom, all simmered together to create a deliciously sweet and sticky treat.

As visitors sample the food, they are transported to a world of rich and exotic flavours, each dish representing the cultural and culinary heritage of the Bohra community.

The street feast is a true celebration of the spirit of Ramadan, with locals and visitors coming together to share in the joy of good food, good company and good times.

Filled with the tantalizing aroma of spices and the sound of laughter and joy, this is a culinary adventure not to be missed, a feast for the senses and a celebration of the rich cultural diversity, that makes Karachi the vibrant city it is.