Govt mints money through series of taxes on petrol, diesel

Petroleum products appear to be a major source of income for the government. Documents seen by SAMAA TV present the details of various taxes levied on petrol and diesel.

With the recent hike in petrol price by Rs10 per liter, the petroleum levy has been increased to Rs57, which is Rs7 more than the amount requested by the IMF.

At present, the government is charging Rs73 per liter tax on petrol and Rs60 per liter on diesel.

A couple of days ago, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a brief change in the prices of petroleum products. However, the price of petrol and diesel is close to hitting a triple century due to the hiked rate.

According to documents available with SAMAA TV, the current price of petrol is Rs216.74, but the consumers are being charged Rs282.

The reason is that Rs73 per liter tax is being collected on petrol wherein petroleum levy is Rs57, Rs2.26 rent, Rs6 per liter distribution margin, while dealer margin is Rs7 per liter.

Out of the current rate of Rs293 per liter for diesel, the actual price of the fuel is Rs234, a levy of Rs57, and Rs9 per liter being collected as dealer and distribution margins.