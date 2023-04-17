PTI leader Ali Zaidi awarded 3-day physical remand

Ali Haider Zaidi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh, has been sent to jail on three-day physical remand in a fraud case.

Judicial magistrate Malir awarded three-day physical remand of the PTI leader.

The court rejected the plea for dismissal of the case under Section 63 of the Criminal Code.

During the proceeding, the investigation officer (IO) said that they produced the suspect before the court in the legally stipulated time of 24 hours.

Last week, Zaidi was arrested following a complaint by a property dealer, Fazal Elahi, who accused him of fraud.

The complaint alleged that Zaidi had borrowed Rs180 million from Elahi in 2013 which he only returned partially.

The first information report (FIR) was registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, including cheating and forgery.

PTI leader was brought to court from Gadap police station in an armored vehicle and a large number of PTI workers showed up in solidarity with him.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court awarded physical remand to the suspect.