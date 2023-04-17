In Pictures: Bollywood celebs at Baba Siddiqui’s star-studded Iftar party 2023

The annual Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique has become one of the most anticipated events in the Bollywood calendar. And this year’s event, held on Sunday evening, did not disappoint.

The film industry turned up at the gathering to break their fast and exchange pleasantries.

The star-studded guest list included some of the biggest names in Bollywood such as Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Preity Zinta, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, and Emraan Hashmi.

Other celebs who added the stardust to the event with their appearance were Urmila Matondkar with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Huma Qureshi, Genelia D’Souza-Riteish Deshmukh and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, to name a few.

Raghav Juyal, Sidharth Nigam and Jessi Gill were also spotted at the party.

As usual, the paparazzi were out in full force, trying to capture every moment of the glitzy affair. The red carpet was rolled out for the guests, who arrived dressed in their finest traditional outfits.

Salman Khan, who has been a frequent guest at the event, made a stylish entry in a black kurta-pyjama. Urmila Matondkar, was seen in a beautiful white sharara set paired with exquisite earrings. She posed for pictures with her husband.

The film fraternity attended the iftar party and gave fans major fashion goals. Let’s take a glance at what they donned for the event:

As the night went on, the guests enjoyed a lavish spread of traditional Iftar delicacies, including dates, fruits, and kebabs. The party continued well into the night, with guests mingling and catching up with each other.

Overall, Baba Siddique’s Iftar party was a grand success, bringing together the biggest names in Bollywood for a night of celebration and camaraderie. This year the famous party was held on April 16 at Taj Land’s End in Bandra, Mumbai.

The pictures from the event are sure to be the talk of the town for weeks to come.