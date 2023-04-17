NA Speaker advises top court to avoid interfering in parliament’s affairs

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf warned the Supreme Court against interfering with the parliament’s domain, stating that it could lead to others attempting to enter the court’s jurisdiction.

In an interview with an American media outlet, Ashraf expressed that if parliament’s lawmaking authority is unacceptable, the judiciary should take over the legislative business.

He further added that if the Parliament needs to use its legislative authority according to the will of the Supreme Court or a high court, the farce of elections should end.

The veteran politician criticized the apex court’s verdict, which prevented the implementation of a bill limiting the chief justice’s powers even before it becomes a law, stating, “How can you enter the domain of the chosen representatives of the people? Now that you have come, others will also try to enter your domain.”

While Mr Ashraf believes that the apex court should hear all parties, he stressed the importance of the government avoiding rigidity. He also noted that political matters should never be taken to court, as it not only weakens the judiciary but also harms politics.

The NA speaker emphasized that parliamentarians themselves should resolve all political matters in the parliament or any other forum. According to the speaker, division in politics is necessary, but division in the Supreme Court is dangerous.

He praised the army chief’s address to the in-camera session on national security, stating that General Asim Munir’s words and clarity of thought were reassuring.

Raja Pervez Ashraf noted that the army chief’s adherence to the Constitution and trust in the supremacy of parliament was invigorating and that the country needs more ideas like this.

Regarding the possibility of any new anti-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Balochistan, the speaker clarified that no new operation was planned, but law enforcement had already been acting against miscreants.