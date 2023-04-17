LHC refers PTI’s contempt plea against ECP to chief justice

Hearing a contempt of court case against the chief election commissioner as well as the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Lahore High Court referred the petition to the LHC chief justice.

The LHC’s Justice Muzammil Akhtar was hearing PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry’s petition for contempt of court against the chief election commissioner and the four members of the ECP.

The ECP counsel stated that a similar plea was pending before Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and asked the court to shift this application also before Justice Najafi for hearing.

The court then referred the petition to the chief justice.

The petition has made the chief election commissioner and four members of the election commission party.

It pleads that the election commission appointed 22 senior officers against rules and regulations.

The court had sent the petitioner’s application to the chief election commissioner for hearing. However, so far, the application has not been heard despite court orders, the petition maintains.

It sought contempt of court proceedings against the election commission and the four members of the commission.