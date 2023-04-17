The Kapil Sharma Show to temporarily stop airing

Popular Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s hit show, “The Kapil Sharma Show,” is reportedly going off-air temporarily.

According to various media outlets, the show’s seasonal breaks have worked in the past, allowing the team to come up with fresh content and new characters. As comedy is a demanding genre, the actors also need a break to prevent monotony from setting in.

Sources suggest that Kapil Sharma’s international tour is also a reason for the show to take a break at this time. The team plans to shoot a batch of episodes so that their loyal fanbase does not have to wait too long for their return. However, there is no decision on the duration of the break yet.

Although the final date of the show is uncertain, the team will most likely wrap up shooting the latest season’s last episode in May. The final episode of “The Kapil Sharma Show” will air in June, according to reports.

The show debuted in 2016, starring Kapil Sharma, Kiku Shardam, Sumona Chakravarti, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, and others. It immediately gained popularity and became a worldwide favorite, as reported by India Today.

Previously, Kapil Sharma had taken a break from his most-watched show in 2021 and 2022, but he returned with his team after a six-month hiatus.