Death toll of Sudan clashes rises to 97

The death toll from fierce fighting between Sudan’s regular army and paramilitaries has risen to at least 97, with scores of other people wounded, the doctors’ union said early Monday.

“The death toll among civilians in clashes since it began on Saturday … has reached 97,” it said in a statement, noting that the figure does not include all casualties as many could not reach hospitals due to difficulties in movement.

Violence erupted after weeks of deepening tensions between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the regular army.

The integration was a key element of talks to finalise a deal that would return the country to civilian rule and end the political-economic crisis sparked by the military’s 2021 coup in one of the world’s poorest countries.

Created in 2013, the RSF emerged from the Janjaweed militia that then-president Omar al-Bashir unleashed against non-Arab ethnic minorities in the western Darfur region a decade earlier, drawing accusations of war crimes.

Saudi Arabia said the kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a call from his UAE counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They emphasised “the importance of stopping the military escalation”, the Saudi ministry said.

US, UK urge ’immediate cessation of violence in Sudan

The US and British foreign ministers urged an “immediate cessation of violence” in Sudan that has killed nearly 100 people, calling on opposing parties to return to talks.

There is agreement on the need for “an immediate ceasefire and a return to talks, talks that were very promising in putting Sudan on the path to a full transition to civilian led government”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said alongside his British counterpart James Cleverly on the sidelines of G7 talks.