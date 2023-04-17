Special cabinet meeting called today to discuss cases in SC

A special meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been called today.

In the meeting convened at the Parliament House, important national issues, including cases being heard in the Supreme Court, will be discussed.

The government’s legal team will also brief the meeting on judicial issues.

Important decisions on the current political situation in the country as also likely to be taken.

It should be noted that after the approval of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 by parliament regarding clipping the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan, the Supreme Court has ordered that this bill will not be effective, nor in any way will be implemented until a decision on the cases against it.

The National Assembly on Friday, while categorically rejecting the Supreme Court order of the eight-member bench, had passed a condemnation resolution against it.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had said parliament would not tolerate any trespassing into its affairs.

The firebrand speaker alleged that nowadays the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been playing leading role in politics.