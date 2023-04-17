PM chairs special cabinet meeting to discuss funds provision for polls

A special meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has started.

In the meeting convened at the Parliament House, important national issues, including cases being heard in the Supreme Court, will be discussed.

The government’s legal team will also brief the meeting on judicial issues.

Important decisions on the current political situation in the country as also likely to be taken.

The federal cabinet is considering a summary of the State Bank of Pakistan for the provision of funds for elections.

The ministries of finance and law, and State Bank officials briefed the meeting on the issue, after which the cabinet is set to take a decision on the release of funds.

The decision of the federal cabinet will be presented in parliament.

Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghous-Pasha briefed the gathering regarding the meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance.

The committee has referred the matter to the cabinet and the National Assembly, the state minister said, adding that it also declared that the State Bank of Pakistan has no authority to utilize funds directly.

The meeting is also likely to ratify the decisions of the previous meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee.

The cabinet offered prayers for federal minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor, and paid tribute to his services.

It should be noted that after the approval of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 by parliament regarding clipping the powers of the chief justice of Pakistan, the Supreme Court has ordered that this bill will not be effective, nor in any way will be implemented until a decision on the cases against it.

The National Assembly on Friday, while categorically rejecting the Supreme Court order of the eight-member bench, had passed a condemnation resolution against it.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had said parliament would not tolerate any trespassing into its affairs.

The firebrand speaker alleged that nowadays the Supreme Court of Pakistan has been playing leading role in politics.