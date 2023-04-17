Punjab free flour scheme under Ramadan Relief Package successfully concluded

The Punjab government’s ambitious initiative to provide free flour to millions of deserving families during Ramadan has come to a close, with the scheme being hailed as a success.

The scheme, which was part of the Ramadan Relief Package, distributed over 41 million flour bags of 10 kilograms each, costing a whopping Rs53 billion.

According to a spokesperson, the scheme was designed to provide relief to the needy during the holy month of Ramadan. The government aimed to ensure that every deserving family in Punjab received free flour, irrespective of their economic status.

The spokesperson added that the scheme had benefited 31 million deserving families across the province.

To ensure the smooth distribution of free flour under the scheme, the caretaker provincial ministers visited distribution points in all districts and supervised the process.