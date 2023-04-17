Hong Kong men arrested for shooting water guns at police

Two Hong Kong men have been arrested after dousing police with water guns during an event celebrating Songkran—the Thai New Year, which involves water splashing using, buckets and squirt guns to drive away bad luck.

According to police, the suspects used the festival as a cover to target law enforcers, and shot the water guns at close range.

The duo, aged 25 and 26, had filmed themselves shooting police officers and reporters with water guns during the festival. They uploaded the video to social media on April 10.

The three-minute video shows a group of men equipped with large water guns, firing water guns at two policemen and reporters of TVB, which many consider pro-government.

The men sprayed water on their faces,eventually causing the police to disperse.

A man holding a TV camera warns the man to stop, asking nearby officers to step in.

The festival returned to Kowloon City district, nicknamed “Little Thailand”, after the COVID-19 pandemic put celebrations on hold for three years.

Cheung Lok-chuen, Kowloon City Chief Inspector, in a late-night briefing on Wednesday, said that the force had arrested two men who had “targeted police officers” by “spraying water at them at close range”.

“The intent was to breach the peace,” he added.

Mr. Cheung further added that the clip of the spraying was shared on social media with “seditious” and “maliciously provocative” captions.

They have been detained for questioning to investigate whether the splashing was “premeditated,” he said.

Notably, a conviction on public disorder charges could result in a fine of $640 and up to a year in prison.

In May, police arrested two men for possession of children’s books that authorities deemed seditious.