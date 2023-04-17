Netflix down for more than 11,000 US users

Popular streaming service Netflix Inc. (NFLX.O) suffered an outage that left more than 11,000 users in the United States unable to access the platform, according to outage tracking website Downdetector

Downdetector, which collates status reports from multiple sources including users, reported the outage for Netflix, one of the world’s leading streaming services. The cause of the outage remains unknown at this time.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of technology platforms, which are relied upon by millions of users around the world. The outage also serves as a reminder of the importance of having backup plans and alternative sources for entertainment in case of unexpected service interruptions.

Netflix has not yet commented on the outage or provided any updates on when the service is expected to be fully restored for affected users.