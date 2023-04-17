Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani conquers world’s 10th highest peak

Dubai-based Pakistani banker and mother of two, Naila Kiani, has made history by becoming the first woman from Pakistan to successfully summit the 8,091m high Annapurna I in Nepal.

Accompanied by Pakistani mountaineer Shahroz Kashif and four other members, including India’s Arjun Vajpayee, Kiani achieved this incredible feat on Monday morning between 6:30 am to 7:00 am.

Kiani, who is an accomplished climber, has also become the first Pakistani woman to climb four peaks that exceed 8,000m. Her latest success was announced by her expedition organizers, Seven Summit Treks.

Prior to this, Kiani has already summited three other daunting peaks, including K2, G1, and G2. With these impressive accomplishments under her belt, Kiani has set her sights on two more challenging mountains - Mt Everest, the world’s highest peak, and Lhotse, which stands at a towering height of 8,516m.

Kiani’s dedication and passion for mountaineering have made her a role model for young women in Pakistan and around the world. Her remarkable achievements serve as a testament to her resilience, strength, and determination to conquer some of the world’s most challenging peaks.