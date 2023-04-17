PM directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of Dubai fire victims

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday morning announced that he has directed Pakistan’s mission in the UAE to support the families of the three Pakistani victims of the fire in a residential building in Dubai on Saturday afternoon.

Three Pakistanis were said to be among the 16 people killed and nine injured in a huge fire that broke out in a five-storey residential building in the densely populated area of ​​Deira Dubai on Saturday afternoon.

The prime minister extended condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy.

The fire broke out in an apartment building off Al Khaleej Street in Al Ras, where the old Deira market is located.

Naseer Vatanappally, an Indian social worker who was at the Dubai Police mortuary to help identify the victims on Saturday night, said he was coordinating with Dubai Police, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, other diplomatic missions and friends and relatives of the deceased, Gulf News reported.

“So far, we have managed to identify four Indians, including a couple from Kerala and two men from Tamil Nadu who worked at the building, three Pakistani cousins and a Nigerian woman,” he said.