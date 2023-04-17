Ishaq Dar meets Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia.

The former prime minister is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah with his family.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to ongoing political and economic situation came under discussion.

Meanwhile, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar visited Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH), offered Nawafil and prayed for security of the nation.

On the other hand, the financial czar who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia, is expected to discuss the oil refinery and investment worth $10 billion with the Saudi authorities.

Sources said that the minister will return to Pakistan after Eidul Fitr, however, there is a possibility of change in the schedule due to the political situation.

On Thursday, PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif and his family members including Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retired) Safdar Awan, Junaid Safdar performed Umrah amid Saudi Royal protocol.

Nawaz Sharif landed at Jeddah airport from London on April 13, where he was welcomed by Hassan Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Junaid Safdar and other family members.