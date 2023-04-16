PM orders crackdown against smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday ordered a major crackdown against smuggling and hoarding of sugar and profiteering.

While chairing a high-level meeting here, he expressed strong displeasure on the reports of illegal profiteering and smuggling.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Food Punjab, Inspector General Police Punjab, and other officials attended the meeting.

The PM decided to summon a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday to finalize measures to stop smuggling.

During the meeting, a strategy would be formed for countrywide action to eradicate the smuggling of sugar and other items.

Shehbaz Sharif directed that the elements involved in profiteering and hoarding should be dealt with iron hands and given exemplary punishment.

He said that people could not be left at the mercy of smugglers, profiteers and hoarders. “We will take action against those who are causing difficulties for the people.”

He instructed Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi to take effective steps and monitor the situation in order to control the price of sugar in the province.

He said the provincial government should devise a method to provide at a standard price the sugar confiscated from smugglers and hoarders.

The prime minister also instructed the chief minister Punjab to hold a meeting with sugar mills owners for taking steps with them to stop the prices of sugar from rising.

He also held a meeting on the issue last week in Islamabad and measures taken by him brought the price of sugar to Rs 92 per kilogram.