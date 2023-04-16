PTI forms 3-member panel to engage in political dialogue

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced the formation of a three-member committee to engage in talks with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in an effort to resolve the ongoing political crisis.

The decision was made following a meeting between PTI Chairman Imran Khan and JI Chief Sirajul Haq.

The committee comprises Pervez Khattak, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid.

The ruling coalition and opposition PTI expressed their willingness to hold talks with each other within the constitutional framework after separate meetings with the JI chief.

During the meeting, Siraj advised Imran to hold talks with the government and suggested the formation of a committee to achieve a broad consensus for holding elections.

Imran welcomed the proposal and agreed to negotiate with the government within the constitutional framework.

In January, Imran dissolved both the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to force the government to hold snap elections, but the current rulers have been unwilling to comply with the demand of the former ruling party.