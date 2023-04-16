Babar on fire as he breaks Dhoni’s record for most T20 victories as captain

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam has been in the limelight for his outstanding performances lately. He has broken the record of several big names in cricket by scoring the most runs, including Dhoni, and has earned a great achievement.

Pakistan cricket team defeated New Zealand by 38 runs in the second T20 match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. This victory helped Babar Azam to equal the world record for most victories as a T20 captain.

Babar Azam has surpassed the former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record for the most T20 victories as a captain. Babar Azam has won 42 out of 68 matches, whereas Dhoni had won 41 out of 72 matches.

Azam has won 42 out of 68 matches as captain, putting him on par with former England skipper Eoin Morgan and former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan, who also have 42 victories under their belt.

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch is fifth on the list with 40 victories in 76 T20 matches.

With three more T20s left in the series against New Zealand, the 28-year-old Pakistan captain has the opportunity to become the most successful captain if he manages to win all three matches.

It should be noted that the third T20 between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.