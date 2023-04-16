Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Camera-like phone set to revolutionize smartphone photography

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a highly anticipated flagship smartphone set to launch in China on April 18.

Xiaomi has been teasing its new smartphone and its features for quite some time now, and the latest reveal is a design teaser that has left many people excited.

In the promotional images shared by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is depicted as a camera-like phone that is set to revolutionize smartphone photography.

With Leica-tuned cameras and Sony IMX989 and Sony IMX858 sensors, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is being touted as a professional imaging device that is not just a camera phone.

We take a closer look at the design and features of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and what it means for smartphone photography.

A Look at the Design

The design of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a departure from traditional smartphone designs. As seen in the promotional images shared by the company, the phone looks more like a camera than a smartphone.

The camera-like bump and grip seen in the promotional image is an external case that can be attached and detached from the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

This feature is similar to the one seen in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept, which allowed users to attach a Leica M-series lens module to its body.

This time around, Xiaomi is expected to implement a similar mechanism that will enable users to attach external lenses and accessories to the phone’s body.

Leica-Tuned Cameras and Sony IMX Sensors

One of the most exciting features of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is its cameras. According to Xiaomi, the smartphone will feature Leica-tuned cameras with special Summicron lenses and Sony IMX989 and Sony IMX858 sensors.

The quad-camera setup will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 sensor and three 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 sensors that offer improved noise reduction technologies and HDR features.

These cameras are set to take smartphone photography to the next level and provide users with professional-grade images and videos.

Specifications and Features

Apart from the camera, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will reportedly include a 6.7-inch WQHD+ AMOLED LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, providing users with an immersive viewing experience.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is also expected to ship with Android 13-based MIUI 14, the latest version of Xiaomi’s operating system.

The smartphone could house a 4,900mAh battery with 90W fast charging capabilities, ensuring that users can use their phone for long periods without having to worry about charging.

In addition, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to come with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, which will provide users with high-quality selfies and video calls.