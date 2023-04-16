Muhammad Rizwan likely to be rested for third T20 match

Wicket-keeper batsman Muhammad Rizwan is likely to be given rest for the third T20 match of five-match series against New Zealand after injury in the second T20 on Saturday.

The Men in Green secured their second consecutive victory in the 5-match T20 series against Kiwis. However, during the match, the wicket-keeper batsman sustained an injury, and he is expected to miss the upcoming match.

After the second T20 match against New Zealand, skipper Babar Azam said that Mohammad Rizwan’s condition has improved but he might be rested for the next match, and will soon be back in the team.

The captain expressed his delight on scoring a century at the home ground and said that although the fast bowlers got some help from the pitch in the opening overs, they were able to establish a partnership and gain control of the match.

He also praised the excellent bowling line-up, which includes a good combination of experienced and young fast bowlers, and expressed a desire to give bench players an opportunity to play.