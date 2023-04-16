Sanaullah dismisses possibility of elections on May 14

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has dismissed the possibility of elections on May 14, instead suggesting that elections will be held simultaneously across the country.

Sanaullah addressed a gathering in Faisalabad, where he spoke about the current political situation in the country.

He began by acknowledging the support of those who stood by the party during difficult times, saying that they cannot be forgotten.

The minister also criticized the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, saying that they have not done any meaningful work in the last four years.

Sanaullah said that a ‘rogue clique’ was with the fitna (Imran Khan) who was imposed on the country.

He said that the establishment also admitted its mistake and wants to atone for the damage.

He also spoke about the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement and the difficult decisions that had to be made to save the country from default.

He expressed that whenever the country faced a difficult period, the people trusted Nawaz Sharif.

Sanaullah concluded his speech by announcing that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan as the election approaches and will lead the campaign for Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).