Don’t charge phone in public points! Authorities reveals dangerous security risks

We’ve all been there – running low on battery and desperate for a quick charge. But before you plug your phone into that convenient USB charging station at the airport or hotel, you may want to think twice.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of America has issued a warning against using communal charging areas, citing the risk of “juice jacking,” a method used by hackers to steal personal data from unsuspecting victims.

According to the FBI, fraudsters can use compromised USB cables left at charging stations to hijack phones and extract sensitive information, including credit card details and passwords.

Malware can be installed through a dirty USB port, locking the device or exporting personal data directly to the perpetrator.

The consequences can be devastating, leaving victims vulnerable to identity theft and financial loss.

To stay safe, the FBI advises consumers to carry their own charger and USB cord and to use an electrical outlet instead.

While public Wi-Fi networks are also a risk, the FBI suggests avoiding sensitive transactions while connected to them.

So, next time you’re out and about and in need of a charge, remember to pack your charger and steer clear of those communal USB ports. Your personal data will thank you.