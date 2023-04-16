Dania Enwer speaks up about her abusive marriage

Dania Enwer, a well-known Pakistani television actor, recently spoke out about her past abusive relationship. The actor, who debuted in “Heer” in 2016 and has since appeared in popular dramas such as “Sila-e-Mohabbat” and “Kahan Tum Chalay Gaye,” revealed that she faced emotional and physical abuse in her love marriage.

Enwer explained that she got married at a very young age to a friend’s brother who was five years older than her. She admitted that there were red flags from the start of the relationship, but her nurturing nature and desire to give 100% to her marriage prevented her from seeing them. She added, “It was a very violent marriage, both emotionally and physically.”

Despite the abuse, Enwer emphasized that she had strong family support and knew where she was right and wrong. Her self-esteem never let her down, and she tried everything to make the marriage work. After six years of an abusive relationship, she finally decided to part ways.

Enwer’s decision to speak out about her experience sheds light on the issue of domestic violence in Pakistan, where such incidents are often kept hidden due to societal pressures and stigma. In recent years, there have been efforts to raise awareness and provide support to victims of domestic abuse.

Enwer’s bravery in sharing her story may encourage others to speak out and seek help. It is important to recognize that no one deserves to be in an abusive relationship and that there is help available for those who need it.