Winter wonderland: Unexpected April snowfall sweeps Naran, Khagan

A winter wonderland has descended upon the Naran and Khagan regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as an unprecedented snowfall swept through the area on Sunday, leaving returning Eidul Fitr celebrants stranded.

The temperature plunged far below the freezing point, which caught many off guard, with many struggling to navigate the icy terrain.

The unexpected snowfall in April is a rarity, and experts believe that it could be attributed to a cocktail of factors, including atmospheric conditions and climate change.

The stunning scenery has left the locals in awe, but the consequences have been problematic, with the heavy snow disrupting transportation and causing power outages.

The provincial government has called in the rescue teams to assist the stranded and urged tourists to postpone their visits to the affected regions.

The picturesque view of the landscape might seem idyllic, but it has created immense difficulties for the locals returning home to celebrate Eidul Fitr.

The aftermath of the snowfall has left the residents in a precarious situation, trying to cope with the challenges brought on by this unexpected natural event.