Jisoo makes history as second female K-pop artist to chart for weeks on UK Charts

Jisoo, a member of the popular K-pop group Blackpink, has become the second female K-pop artist to have a song on the UK Charts for several weeks.

Jisoo’s collaboration with British singer-songwriter Anne-Marie and producer/singer-songwriter Doja Cat, titled “Kiss My (Uh-Oh)”, has been on the UK Charts for five consecutive weeks, following its debut at number 73 in late February.

This makes Jisoo the second female K-pop artist after Psy’s “Gangnam Style” to chart for multiple weeks on the UK Charts.

Jisoo expressed her excitement on social media, thanking her fans for their support and acknowledging the importance of the achievement for K-pop as a whole.

The success of “Kiss My (Uh-Oh)” on the UK Charts is just one example of K-pop’s growing influence in the global music industry. In recent years, K-pop has gained a massive following worldwide, with fans drawn to the genre’s catchy tunes, intricate choreography, and colorful music videos.

Jisoo and her bandmates in Blackpink have been at the forefront of this K-pop wave, achieving international success with hit songs like “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That.” They have also collaborated with major artists such as Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez.

Jisoo’s individual success on the UK Charts is a testament to the growing popularity of K-pop in the UK and around the world. It also shows that K-pop artists are more than just a passing trend, and that they have the ability to break through barriers and reach new audiences in different parts of the world.

As K-pop continues to gain popularity and influence in the global music scene, it will be interesting to see how it evolves and adapts to the changing tastes of fans and the industry at large.