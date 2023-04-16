‘The Weeknd’ surprises Coachella crowd with music from upcoming HBO Series ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd surprised fans at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with a new song from his upcoming HBO series, “The Idol”. The singer-songwriter performed the new track, “Double Fantasy,” during his set at the festival over the weekend.

Prior to the festival, The Weeknd had shared a short clip on Instagram showing him working on the song with an orchestra. Fans were thrilled to hear the full version of the song during his set.

“Double Fantasy” was written and performed by The Weeknd for the upcoming HBO series, “The Idol”, which he is working on with Sam Levinson. The show follows a young pop singer as she navigates fame and the music industry, with The Weeknd serving as an executive producer and appearing in a guest-starring role.

The premiere of “The Idol” at the Cannes Film Festival next month has already generated buzz and excitement for the show. The first two episodes of the series will be screened outside of competition at the prestigious festival.

For The Weeknd, the surprise performance at Coachella was an opportunity to showcase his new music and generate excitement for his upcoming projects. Along with “Double Fantasy,” he also performed two other new songs, “Escape from L.A.” and “Creepin’.”

The Weeknd’s surprise set at Coachella was met with a positive reception from fans and critics alike. His ability to seamlessly blend new music into his performance demonstrated his versatility as an artist and his commitment to pushing the boundaries of his creativity.

As the anticipation for “The Idol” continues to grow, fans can look forward to more new music and performances from The Weeknd in the coming months. With his unique sound and innovative approach to music, he is sure to continue making waves in the industry.