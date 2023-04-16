JI to host APC after Eid in bid to find a way out of political imbroglio

Jamaat-e-Islami has decided to host an All-Party Conference (APC) after Eidul Fitr in an effort to bring the rival parties Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to reach a consensus on the date of the upcoming general elections.

The political temperature in the country continues to rise after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissolved the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies. The federal government is reluctant to hold elections in the province, and the matter is under hearing in the Supreme Court, where the apex court ordered to hold polls on May 14.

However, the federal government approved several resolutions in the parliament and standing committee that stated that the Rs21 billion funds to hold polls in Punjab would not be released and that the elections should be held in the country simultaneously to cool down the political temperature in the country.

Sources privy to the development said that the JI has decided to invite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan to the conference, and for that, the parties have been contacted.

The upcoming All-Party Conference (APC) will primarily focus on the issue of general elections, with the aim of persuading the government to hold them after May, in agreement with the PTI that the polls will take place before October.

On Saturday, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj-ul-Haq has met with arch-rivals Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Imran Khan as political polarization reached its peak in country over holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Siraj led negotiation settlement efforts between rainbow coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and urged both parties to sit on the negotiation table.

Siraj-ul-Haq along with a three-member delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the current political situation.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present.

After meeting PM Shahbaz Sharif, Amir Sirajul Haq reached Zaman Park. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haque invited former Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold talks with political parties.

Sirajul Haq said that the political situation could only be resolved by sitting together and resolving issues politically.

JI supremo said country could not afford any uncertainty at this time and holding elections at the same time is better for the country.