Fawad Khan optimistic about the future of Pakistani cinema

Famous actor Fawad Khan recently discussed the present and future of Pakistani cinema while promoting his upcoming film, Moneyback Guarantee. Khan shared his thoughts on the film industry’s expansion and how it can benefit everyone.

While comparing the progress of the Pakistani film industry to the world stage, he acknowledged that the country’s opportunities are limited. He emphasized that comparing a movie with a budget of 15 to 20 crores to one with a $500 million or more budget is unfair. He believes that when the industry’s cycle starts to rotate, returns and investment in films will increase, and the industry will expand.

Khan expressed optimism about the country’s cinema and believes that the market for films will expand. He also addressed his experience working in Bollywood and Hollywood and stressed the importance of quality work. He believes that creating unique projects will attract more actors to work in local content, and the country needs digital streaming platforms.

Khan also mentioned that local online platforms should be created, and there is a significant revenue opportunity to be made if the ex-pat community supports it. He suggested reducing free viewing and giving makers what they deserve.

Overall, Khan is hopeful that the Pakistani film industry will continue to grow and provide employment opportunities and revenue for everyone at every income group. He emphasized that everyone should benefit from the industry’s growth, and the industry should be expanded to make it a thriving one.