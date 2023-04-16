Taapsee Pannu completes 10 years in Bollywood, reflects on her journey

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor (2013), completed 10 years in the film industry. In a recent interview, she reflected on her journey and discussed her initial struggles in the industry.

When Pannu first entered Bollywood, she had no clear career path and was uncertain about how long she would last in the industry. She had previously appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films and had begun to feel dispensable. “My only goal was to become someone who is not easily replaceable,” she told Hindustan Times.

Now, Pannu is a popular actor with a successful career in Bollywood. Despite a few misses, she is content with her career graph and is motivated to keep moving forward. She credits her unique identity and recall value to back-to-back good opportunities and her self-critical attitude.

As an actor, Pannu has experienced both highs and lows over the past decade. She acknowledges that staying vulnerable and real has made her susceptible to challenging situations in life. However, she is committed to living a non-monotonous life and pursuing her passion for acting.

On the professional front, Pannu was last seen in the film Blurr and has several upcoming projects in the pipeline. She will be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, and is also gearing up for the sequel of her 2021 release, Haseen Dillruba.

Pannu’s journey in the film industry serves as an inspiration to aspiring actors, as she has shown that with hard work and dedication, anyone can make a name for themselves in the competitive world of Bollywood.