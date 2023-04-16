Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella performance gets Kareena Kapoor and Badshah’s attention

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s recent performance at Coachella has garnered reactions from Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Badshah. Diljit was the first-ever Punjabi singer to perform at the renowned music festival. In a video clip shared on Sunday by Coachella and Diljit on their respective Instagram pages, Diljit can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble, including a kurta, pyjama, jacket, and turban.

He performed to several of his hit songs and received cheers from the audience. Kareena posted the clip on her Instagram and wrote, “The OG (red heart, star and star eyes emojis) Ufff (star emoji)” while tagging Diljit, who re-shared it on his Instagram with folded hands emoji. Badshah also shared a post of Diljit performing at Coachella on his Instagram stories and tagged the singer, writing, “History.”

Diljit reposted it and addressed Badshah as “Bhaji” (brother) while using hugging and folded hands emojis. The two actors’ appreciation for Diljit’s performance reflects the support and admiration of the Indian entertainment industry for Punjabi music.

In addition to Diljit, other prominent artists such as Bad Bunny, Angele, Becky G, Eladio Carrion, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Kali Uchis, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean also performed at Coachella. Diljit will soon be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie The Crew, co-starring Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a comedy set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Kareena will also appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Diljit’s performance at Coachella marked a significant achievement for the Punjabi music industry and has received widespread praise and recognition from various parts of the world.