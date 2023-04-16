Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Music

Diljit Dosanjh’s Coachella performance gets Kareena Kapoor and Badshah’s attention

Diljit Dosanjh becomes the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella and receives praise from Kareena Kapoor and Badshah; set to feature in upcoming film "The Crew" with Kareena
Samaa Life&Style Editors Apr 16, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s recent performance at Coachella has garnered reactions from Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Badshah. Diljit was the first-ever Punjabi singer to perform at the renowned music festival. In a video clip shared on Sunday by Coachella and Diljit on their respective Instagram pages, Diljit can be seen dressed in an all-black ensemble, including a kurta, pyjama, jacket, and turban.

He performed to several of his hit songs and received cheers from the audience. Kareena posted the clip on her Instagram and wrote, “The OG (red heart, star and star eyes emojis) Ufff (star emoji)” while tagging Diljit, who re-shared it on his Instagram with folded hands emoji. Badshah also shared a post of Diljit performing at Coachella on his Instagram stories and tagged the singer, writing, “History.”

Diljit reposted it and addressed Badshah as “Bhaji” (brother) while using hugging and folded hands emojis. The two actors’ appreciation for Diljit’s performance reflects the support and admiration of the Indian entertainment industry for Punjabi music.

In addition to Diljit, other prominent artists such as Bad Bunny, Angele, Becky G, Eladio Carrion, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Kali Uchis, Blackpink, and Frank Ocean also performed at Coachella. Diljit will soon be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie The Crew, co-starring Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a comedy set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Kareena will also appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s next thriller film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Diljit’s performance at Coachella marked a significant achievement for the Punjabi music industry and has received widespread praise and recognition from various parts of the world.

Bollywood

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Diljit Dosanjh

Punjabi Movie

punjabi music

Punjabi Singer

Bollywood Celeberities

Coachella festival

badshah

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div