Uorfi Javed to file FIR after receiving death threats over ‘Clothing Choices’

Popular TV actor Uorfi Javed recently received death threats from an anonymous caller, who claimed to be calling from director Neeraj Pandey’s office. The caller allegedly threatened the actor over her ‘clothing choices’ and warned her of dire consequences if she didn’t change her ways. The incident left the actor shaken, and she has decided to file a police complaint against the unknown caller.

Javed, who rose to fame with her roles in TV shows like “Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2,” took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. In a series of Instagram stories, the actor shared a screenshot of the number from which she received the call and narrated the incident. She said that the caller was extremely aggressive and kept threatening her with dire consequences if she didn’t stop wearing revealing clothes.

“I received a call from an unknown number this afternoon, and the person on the other end identified himself as calling from Neeraj Pandey’s office. He started abusing me and threatened to kill me if I did not stop wearing short dresses and outfits that he deemed inappropriate. He warned me that he would ruin my career and that I should be prepared to face the consequences,” Javed said in her Instagram story.

The actor also shared that she was scared for her life and has decided to file an FIR against the unknown caller. “I am scared for my life, and I will not be bullied into changing my dressing style. This is my choice, and no one has the right to threaten me over it. I am going to file a police complaint against the person who made the call and ensure that he is brought to justice,” she said.

The incident has sparked outrage among the actor’s fans and colleagues, who have condemned the act and called for strict action against the culprit. Many have also come out in support of Javed and praised her for standing up against the harassment.