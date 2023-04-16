‘X-Men’ star Nicholas Hoult confirms losing ‘The Batman’ role to Robert Pattinson

X-Men star Nicholas Hoult confirms he was in the race to play Batman in the Matt Reeves directorial, but lost out to Robert Pattinson. Hoult recently disclosed that he was almost a part of three massive projects, including The Batman, Top Gun, and Mission Impossible, and although he screen-tested for the role of Bruce Wayne, he did not get the part.

“I screen-tested for Batman and didn’t get it,” Hoult revealed in an interview. “Screen-tested for Top Gun, didn’t get it. Then I got the call from Tom Cruise: ‘Hey, how about Mission Impossible?’ OK. Got it. Then I had to drop out because I was already attached to doing some more of The Great,” he added.

Pattinson’s casting as the Caped Crusader was not well-received by many fans, especially gamers who were not thrilled with the Twilight star. However, the release of the movie proved to be a success, and the audience was impressed with Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman. The film has even set up an expansive future in the DC Universe, with various spin-offs and sequels in the pipeline.

The Batman, which also starred Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Andy Serkis, was one of the most anticipated movies globally upon its release. Pattinson’s version of Batman was well-received by the majority of the audience, who saw a future for the actor as the Dark Knight. With Hoult’s confirmation that he was also in the running for the coveted role, it’s interesting to speculate what could have been had the X-Men star been cast instead.