Maheen Kardar remembers Zeenat Aman’s iconic look in her creation

Fashion designer Maheen Kardar recently shared a throwback post on Instagram, reminiscing the time when veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman wore one of her creations.

The post featured a black and white photograph of Aman wearing a stunning white dress with intricate embroidery and a dramatic train. Kardar shared the story behind the iconic dress, revealing that it was created for Aman’s appearance in the 1980 film “Dostana”.

In her caption, Kardar expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to design for such a legendary actress. “Throwback to a glorious era and the time when the iconic #zeenataman wore this Maheen Khan creation for her film ‘Dostana’,” she wrote. “Forever grateful for having had the opportunity to dress such an amazing woman.”

Fans of both the actress and the designer were quick to react to the post, with many expressing their admiration for the beautiful dress and the talent behind it. One user commented, “Absolutely stunning! It’s amazing how such beautiful creations can withstand the test of time.” Another wrote, “Maheen Kardar’s designs are truly timeless, and Zeenat Aman was the perfect muse for this stunning dress.”

Zeenat Aman, who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s, is known for her iconic roles in Bollywood films such as “Hare Rama Hare Krishna,” “Yaadon Ki Baaraat,” and “Satyam Shivam Sundaram.” She has been a fashion icon throughout her career, known for her unique and daring style choices.

Maheen Kardar, on the other hand, is a well-known Pakistani designer who has been in the industry for over three decades. She is the founder of the popular brand Karma, which has become a staple in the Pakistani fashion scene. Kardar’s designs are known for their intricate embroidery, bold colors, and fusion of traditional and contemporary styles.

Overall, Kardar’s post serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of both Zeenat Aman and Maheen Kardar in the world of fashion and film.