Alexandra Daddario backs banned Pakistani film ‘Joyland’ for a second time

Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario has shown her support for Pakistani film ‘Joyland’ once again, encouraging people to attend special screenings of the movie. Taking to her Insta Stories, the White Lotus star wrote, “Come watch this brilliant movie!” and shared an accompanying poster with further details.

The film, directed by Saim Sadiq, tells a love story between a middle-class boy and a transgender star, and was set to release across Pakistan on November 18th, but was banned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting a week prior.

This is not the first time that Daddario has expressed her support for the film, which was banned by Pakistan’s censor board for containing “highly objectionable material.” She previously shared a post on Twitter praising the film and acknowledging the standing ovations it received at various film festivals worldwide, stating that good stories and cinema deserve attention.

‘Joyland’ made its debut at Cannes earlier this year, earning a jury prize and standing ovations. The ban on the movie has prompted several Pakistani celebrities, including Sajal Aly and Osman Khalid Butt, to show their support for the film on social media. The movie’s cast also includes names such as Sania Saeed and Sarwat Gillani.

Daddario, best known for her roles in movies like ‘Baywatch’ and ‘San Andreas,’ is one of many celebrities to speak out in support of the film, which has garnered international recognition despite being banned in Pakistan. The movie highlights the struggles faced by the transgender community in Pakistan, and its success is a sign that audiences are open to diverse storytelling.