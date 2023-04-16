Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello reignite romance rumors getting cosy at Coachella

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have once again set tongues wagging with their latest public appearance. The former couple was seen getting cosy and enjoying each other’s company at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which took place over the weekend in California.

Fans were quick to spot the two stars in the crowd, and photos and videos of them quickly began circulating on social media. In one clip, the “Stitches” singer can be seen wrapping his arm around Cabello as they watch a performance together. In another, they are seen holding hands and looking very much like a couple.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in 2019 when they collaborated on the hit song “Señorita” and were often seen out together. However, they announced their split in November of 2021, citing their busy schedules as the reason.

Since then, Mendes and Cabello have both been relatively private about their personal lives, leading fans to wonder if they have rekindled their romance. This latest sighting at Coachella certainly adds fuel to the fire.

While neither Mendes nor Cabello has commented on the rumors, fans are eagerly awaiting any news about their relationship. For now, all we can do is speculate and enjoy the fact that these two talented musicians are still in each other’s lives.