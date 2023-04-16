Maira Omair Rana criticizes top Pakistani dramas for poor scriptwriting

Maira Omair Rana, a writer and wife of Pakistani actor Omair Rana, has expressed her disappointment with the scripts of two of the top-rated dramas on Pakistani television – “Tere Bin” and “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.”

These dramas, which star Wahaj Ali and are trending on YouTube in both Pakistan and India, have brought Ali much-deserved recognition and fame. However, she is critical of the scripts and the audience’s preference for them.

According to Ms Rana, the audience is being misled by the poor quality of scripts in these dramas. She believes that there are better scripts that have been rejected by production houses and that audiences need to demand better content. She pointed out that her own husband’s drama, Piya Bedardi, was a poor story but still earned him fame for his performance.

Maira grew up with Haseena Moin’s uplifting scripts and strong female characters, and she cannot accept the current trend in television dramas. She acknowledged that actors like Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Zaviyar Nauman, and Hania Aamir have benefited from the success of these dramas, but believes that they should also be selective with the scripts they choose.

Her criticism of the two dramas has sparked a debate on social media about the quality of scripts in Pakistani television. Many have come forward to express their agreement with her, while others have defended the dramas and their popularity. Regardless, Maira’s comments have shed light on the importance of quality scriptwriting in Pakistani dramas and the need for greater diversity and originality in content.