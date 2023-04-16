Bad Bunny makes history with groundbreaking coachella set

Latin trap superstar Bad Bunny made history on Sunday night with a high-energy set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. The Puerto Rican artist, who is known for his genre-defying sound and daring fashion choices, became the first all-Spanish-language act to headline the festival in its 20-year history.

Bad Bunny took to the stage just before midnight, kicking off his set with his hit song “Ni Bien Ni Mal.” The crowd, which had been waiting for hours, erupted into cheers as the artist emerged in a bright pink jacket and sunglasses. From there, he launched into a string of hits, including “Mía,” “La Canción,” and “Callaíta,” as fans sang along and danced.

One of the standout moments of the set came when Bad Bunny was joined onstage by Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin for a performance of their smash hit collaboration “I Like It.” The duo, who have become close friends and frequent collaborators, lit up the stage with their energy and chemistry, as fans sang along to every word.

But Bad Bunny wasn’t content to simply play his hits and call it a night. Instead, he used his Coachella set as an opportunity to showcase his versatility as an artist, incorporating rock, salsa, and even a bit of opera into his performance. He even took a moment to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle, the rapper who was tragically killed in Los Angeles last month, dedicating a song to his memory.

Bad Bunny’s Coachella set was not just a triumph for the artist himself, but for the entire Latin music community. With his high-energy performance and groundbreaking headlining slot, he proved that Spanish-language music has a place on the biggest stages in the world. As fans filed out of the festival grounds, still buzzing from the excitement of the night, it was clear that Bad Bunny had made history.