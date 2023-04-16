Zahir Jafar moves SC against death sentence

Zahir Jafar, the convict in Noor Muqaddam’s murder case, has approached the Supreme Court against his death sentence.

Jafar filed an appeal on Sunday against the decision of the Islamabad High Court.

The plea maintains that the trial court and the high court did not properly evaluate the evidence.

Punishment on an FIR that is full of errors is against the principles of justice, the convict pleads before the apex court.

He further stated that the evidence admitted is not admissible under the Evidence Act 1872.

Jafar then asked for annulment of the Islamabad High Court’s death sentence awarded to him.

Jafar was sentenced to life imprisonment in one offense and death sentence in the other by the trial court.

The Islamabad High Court had also converted his life imprisonment into a death sentence.

Zahir Jafar has been sentenced to prison for 11 years and fined Rs500,000.

Noor Muqaddam murder case

The 27-year-old Noor Muqaddam was found beheaded at a residence in the Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 on July 20 last year on July 20, a day before Eidul Azha.

Zahir Jaffer, who was allegedly involved in the murder, was arrested from the spot covered in blood other than his own.

The first information report (FIR) was registered the same day against accused Zahir Jaffer, who was arrested from the site of the murder under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) on the complaint of the victim’s father.

Zahir was sound, in his senses when he was arrested, Investigation SSP Ata-Ur-Rehman said, stating that the suspect was not under the influence of any drugs.

“He may have a past history but at least at the time of arrest he was in his senses,” he added.