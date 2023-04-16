Planning Ministry releases Rs129bn for projects under PSDP’s 4th quarter

Despite financial constraints and disruptions caused by super floods last year, the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives has released Rs129 billion for development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fourth quarter of (2022-23).

The Water Resource Division and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have been given top priority in the PSDP.

In the last quarter of 2021-22, there was a zero release for the PSDP, which resulted in the government shrinking the programme from Rs700 billion to Rs550 billion.

According to the latest data provided by the Planning Ministry, an amount of Rs129bn has been released for development projects under PSDP for the fourth quarter (2022-2023), including Rs27bnfor Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and ex-FATA.

An amount of Rs30bn was released to the Power Division to speed up the projects like Diamer-Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, Kachi Canal, Nai Gaj Dam, Rs22bn for the Ministry of Communications to expedite the projects like Khuzdar-Kuchlak Road, Dualization & Improvement of Old Bannu Road, and Rs8bn for the HEC projects.

Similarly, Rs4bn was released for the Ministry of Housing and Works, Rs8bn for the Ministry of Railways, and Rs5bn for the Power Division.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has taken several initiatives for the country’s development, particularly the development of Balochistan, which faced devastation in the recent floods.

The minister said the PML-N government during its last tenure from 2013 to 2018 uplifted the national economy by executing several mega development projects and introducing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

But unfortunately, Iqbal said the experiment of bringing the PTI rule shrank the PSDP to Rs500bn in April 2021.

The Planning Ministry, he said, was committed to allocating funds for development projects despite financial constraints, and the release of Rs129bn for PSDP would be a significant step towards achieving the country’s development goals.

The ministry aims to prioritize the Water Resources and the HEC sectors to ensure the smooth implementation of social development initiatives, he reiterated.