Police arrest 6 suspects for gambling during Pak vs Nz matches

Rawalpindi police have arrested six suspects for gambling during the ongoing Pakistan and New Zealand cricket series.

The police conducted a surprise raid during the second T20 match of the series and were able to confiscate prize bonds, cash, mobile phones, and other valuables from the suspects.

According to the police officials, the accused individuals were involved in online gambling through various apps.

Three of the suspects were apprehended by the Ganj Mandi police station, while the remaining three were arrested by the Civil Lines police station.