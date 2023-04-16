Govt collects levy of Rs50 each on petrol, diesel: documents

After the government jacked up petrol prices by Rs10 at the stroke of midnight on Saturday, the details of the tax consumers pay on the fuel as well as diesel have been revealed.

In a midnight announcement on Saturday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced that the price of petrol would be increased by Rs10 to Rs282 per liter, while that of high-speed diesel and light diesel oil will remain unchanged at Rs293 and Rs174.68 per liter, respectively.

Official documents seen by SAMAA TV reveal that the government collects a levy of Rs50 each per liter on petrol and diesel.

A tax of Rs50 is levied on the actual price of petrol, which is Rs217 per liter, the documents stated.

The per-freight margin on petrol is Rs2.26 and distribution margin Rs6 per liter.

Also Read: IMF asks govt to provide ‘comprehensive’ plan for petrol subsidy

Furthermore, a tax of Rs7 per liter is imposed on petrol as dealers’ margin, the documents revealed.

A levy of Rs50 has been imposed on the actual price of diesel, which is Rs234 per liter.

The distribution margin on diesel is Rs6.32 per liter and dealers’ margin is Rs7, according to the documents.