PTI to hold talks with JI as committee formed to defuse political tensions

Amid the mushrooming political mercury as the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections issue hangs in the balance, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took a step forward and formed a committee to engage in talks with Jamaat-e-Islami – which is playing a mediator role between ruling PDM and PTI- in a bid to find a way out of the political imbroglio.

The three-member committee was formed upon the direction of the party’s supremo Imran Khan comprising Pervez Khattak, Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary, and Mian Mehmood ur Rashid.

JI Amir meets PM Shehbaz, Imran Khan

Earlier on Saturday, Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq met with arch-rivals Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Imran Khan as political polarization reached its peak in the country over the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Siraj led negotiation settlement efforts between a rainbow coalition of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and urged both parties to sit on the negotiation table.

Siraj-ul-Haq along with a three-member delegation called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the current political situation.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq were also present.

After meeting PM Shahbaz Sharif, Amir Sirajul Haq reached Zaman Park. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haque invited former Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold talks with political parties.

Sirajul Haq said that the political situation could only be resolved by sitting together and resolving issues politically.

JI supremo said country could not afford any uncertainty at this time and holding elections at the same time is better for the country.