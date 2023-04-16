Would love to work in India again, Sridevi was like a mother to me: Sajal

Leading actor Sajal Ali has expressed her desire to work in India again, but considering the political tensions, she isn’t sure when that will be possible.

In an interview to Hindustan Times on Saturday, the Kuch Ankahi star shared the special connection she has with Bollywood ever since she worked with late legendary actor Sridevi on her first Hindi film, Mom in 2017.

Sajal also believes politics should not come between art and artist, and wonders when these boundaries will removed.

“I would love to work in India again. But I don’t know when. Let’s see what the future has in store for me? I have been talking about this for years and years. I don’t think politics should come between art and the artist. And I hope yeh deewar jo India aur Pakistan ke beech mein hai khatam ho,” Ali told the news outlet.

The actor, who was also part of the Dhoop Ki Deewar web series on Zee5, might not have worked on an Indian project after Mom, but she did found a way to maintain her connection with the Hindi film industry.

Sajal recently worked with Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Shabana Azmi on her first international film, What’s Love Got to Do with It?, which highlights cross-cultural conflicts through the concept of arranged marriage in the age of dating apps.

“It was a dream come true moment for me…Unmein ek apnaniyat hai, jismein bahut sukon hai,” she says.

For her, the memories of working in Bollywood are directly linked to the memories of working with Sridevi.

“I was very close to Sridevi ji. She left us very soon, unfortunately. I have never really talked about her and my relationship. But I have to say that it is really unfortunate that we as artists get stuck in the tensions between both the countries. Humara kaam suffer karta hai. When I worked in Bollywood, I got a lot of love and respect, which is close to my heart till date,” says the actor, who has a close bond with Sridevi’s Janhvi Kapoor now.

Talking about her bond with the Mr India legend, Ali says, “I feel mera ek ghar India mein hona chahiye because she was so close to me”.

“She was like my mother. It was not just a work relationship that we had. It was something more than that. She met my mother when she came to India when I was shooting Mom. Before the release of the film, my mother left us and then after a few months, Srideviji really left us. It was a very emotional bond, We used to talk on phone for hours, where she used to guide me just like her daughter. I really miss her,” she ends.